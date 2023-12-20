Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Beheads Wife With Sword After Delay In Preparing Tea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ghaziabad: In an appalling incident, a 52-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife following an argument over a cup of tea on Tuesday (Dec 19) morning in Bhojpur village of Ghaziabad. The daily wage worker Dharamveer had twice asked his wife Sundari for tea and had been furious when she replied that it would take some time. Following a heated argument, Dharamveer allegedly hacked his wife from behind with a sword. Sundari collapsed to the floor and died.

The accused Dharamveer was a native of the Kalanjari village in Meerut and a vegetable vendor. For the past twenty years, he had been residing in Ghaziabad with his wife and six kids.



On the terrace, Sundari (50) was preparing tea while seated close to the stove. When the accused arrived and began asking for tea, there was a delay in making the tea, which led to a fight between the two. The accused, furious by the occurrence, struck his wife's neck with a sword that was lying close to him. The children heard the screaming and came to the place, whereupon the accused also attacked them. The cops discovered Sundari's children unhurt, but she died instantly from severe bleeding.



Soon after being informed of the incident, the police reached the spot to probe the case. The police took the accused into custody and also recovered the sword used by him.

