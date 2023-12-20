Kerala Reports Fresh 292 Cases Of COVID-19; 3 Deaths

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases. The state reported fresh 292 cases on Tuesday (Dec 19), according to the Union Health Ministry. On Monday, 115 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Health Ministry in Kerala. According to the figures of the Union Ministry of Health, the cases in Kerala are increasing day by day.

Of the 341 COVID infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 292 were from Kerala taking the active cases in the state to 2,041, as per the Ministry website.

At the same time, three deaths were recorded yesterday due to COVID.

The three deaths recorded in the state bring the overall number of COVID-related deaths in Kerala since the outbreak three years ago to 72,056.

Kerala reported the highest number of COVID cases yesterday in the country. Nine persons in Karnataka, three persons in Gujarat and three persons in Delhi were confirmed to have COVID yesterday. There has been an increase in new cases after the discovery of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID in Kerala. About 341 people tested positive for COVID in the country yesterday.



With this, the total number of active cases in the country has increased to 2311. More than 88 percent of active COVID cases in the country are in Kerala.

According to the letter sent by the Central Health Secretary to the Chief Secretaries strictly adhere to the revised COVID standards and strengthen preventive measures by involving the Central and State Governments including private hospitals. Disease information should be shared accurately. Social distancing, hygiene, wearing a mask, increasing the number of tests and reminding people to take precautionary measures, or strengthening awareness have to be followed.

For the first time in the country, the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kerala the other day. In the last few weeks, there has been a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. About 90 percent of the active cases in the country are in Kerala. At the same time, Kerala is also the state that conducts the most COVID tests in the country.

