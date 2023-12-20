IPL 2024: Will CSK Go For Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma? Team CEO Provides Key Update On Trade Speculations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, recent speculation surrounding a potential trade deal between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) for star players, including Rohit Sharma, has been firmly denied by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. The buzz began after MI appointed Hardik Pandya as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, leading to rumors of unrest within the MI camp.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan emphatically stated that the five-time champions do not engage in player trades as a principle. He confirmed that CSK had not approached MI for any negotiations and had no intention to do so. The franchise, led by the iconic MS Dhoni, has traditionally relied on a stable core, and their success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years has been built on this foundation.

"We don't trade players as a principle and we also don't have players to trade with Mumbai Indians. We have not approached them and we don't intend to either," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said during the IPL auction, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

While CSK has been involved in very few trades, a notable exception was the acquisition of Robin Uthappa from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022. The franchise's commitment to maintaining a stable core has been a key factor in their consistent performance in the tournament.

The surprising decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain after a historic trade deal with the Gujarat Titans raised eyebrows, especially with the revered Rohit Sharma being replaced. The absence of comments from Rohit Sharma and the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain without his input fueled speculation of potential unrest in the MI camp.

Global Head of Cricket for MI, Mahela Jayawardene, shed light on the decision, stating that it was made with a focus on being "future-ready." While Rohit Sharma's silence added fuel to rumors of senior players wanting to leave the franchise, Jayawardene emphasized Rohit's importance both on and off the field. He expressed confidence that Rohit would continue to guide the next generation of players in the MI camp.

As the IPL 2024 trade window opens today, the focus now shifts to the upcoming season. While the schedule is yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the trade dynamics and team compositions are expected to undergo changes. The pressure is on Hardik Pandya to lead MI to success and maintain a healthy dressing room atmosphere as the franchise aims to end its three-year title drought.