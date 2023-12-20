From Limited Access To No Allowance... 5 Restrictions On Suspended Mps

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a circular imposing several restrictions on suspended Members of Parliament (MPs) following an incident involving Kalyan Banerjee. Banerjee, part of a protest with other suspended MPs, was seen mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament's Makar Dwar.

Lok Sabha secretariat has prohibited suspended MPs from accessing the Parliament lobby. This directive comes a day after incident where MPs were seen mocking V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Suspended MPs are restricted from entering the chamber, lobby, and galleries.

They are not permitted to participate in the sittings of Parliamentary Committees.

Items cannot be listed in the List of Business under the name of suspended MPs.

Suspended MPs are ineligible to vote in elections to Committees conducted during their suspension.

Daily allowances are not granted to suspended MPs for the duration of their suspension.