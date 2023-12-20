Apple To Introduce Iphone-Like Magsafe Charger For Ipad Pro?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is widely expected to revamp its entire iPad lineup next year, considering the lack of new releases throughout 2023.

The iPad Pro is one device in particular that may see significant modifications. According to Mark Gurman, the Pro series is not only anticipated to transition from miniLED and LCD screens to OLED panels, but MacRumors is also speculating that it could have MagSafe charging.

This information was revealed by a source familiar with companies that make magnets for Apple products.

Given its metal casing, you may be wondering how the iPad Pro might charge wirelessly. To begin with, it's possible-though not confirmed-that Apple may revamp the iPad Pro to include a glass back.



Also Read |

OnePlus 12 to iPhone 16: Top 6 most-awaited smartphone launches of 2024

But with all that glass, it would make the models much more delicate. There's also a chance that the iPad may feature MagSafe charging, much like the Mac. MagSafe may have been designed for Apple's next "Mac-like" aluminium Magic keyboard for the iPad, according to MacRumors. These are only rumours for the time being, so proceed with caution.

Having said that, a number of industry insiders and analysts, such as Mark Gurman, have previously claimed that Apple had planned to release a glass back iPad Pro in 2022, but that idea was obviously abandoned. But it's likely that Apple decided to hold off on releasing it until later; the next-generation iPad Pro may arrive early next year. It's also important to remember that the current iPad Pro series has essentially the same look since 2018, thus a redesign could be in need.

Also Read |

Apple's Peter Russell-Clarke, who had 1000 patents in his name, resigns