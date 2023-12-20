Fact-Check: Central Government Is 'NOT' Charging Rs 435 For A Job Offer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Getting job offers through social media is not new anymore. Many job messages are circulated on social media including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. One such message is that if you pay just Rs 435, you will get a job in the central government. A website mainly places such a job offer in front of candidates. What is the truth of this? The reality is that there is a huge job scam going on through this website.

Claim:

The job advertisement appeared on a website claiming to be under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Job seekers can find the option to apply on the website

Gramin Udyamita Vikash Nigam, co. People are selected for vacant posts through interviews and aptitude tests. General/OBC categories will pay Rs 435/-. Meanwhile, SC/STs need to pay only Rs 275. This registration fee is non-refundable is also mentioned in the information provided on the website.

Fact:

But the website co does not belong to any department under the central government. This has been informed by the fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau through social media. The official website address of the Ministry of Social Justice is So no one should be fooled by giving their personal information and money to a fake website. Job scams have been done in the past by pretending to be websites under the central government. People should be careful to only seek information from official websites and social media accounts under central and state governments.