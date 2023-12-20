7 Irish villages that give out post-card vibes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ireland, a land of enchanting landscapes and vibrant culture, boasts villages that embody postcard perfection. From the thatched cottages of Adare to the coastal charm of Doolin, each village tells a story of history, tradition, and breathtaking beauty. Explore the timeless allure of these seven Irish gems

Adare is often referred to as one of Ireland's prettiest villages. It features thatched cottages, medieval architecture, and beautiful parkland along the River Maigue

Doolin is a village on west coast of Ireland, famous for its traditional Irish music scene and its proximity to the Cliffs of Moher, rugged topography adds to it's postcard charm

Cong is a quaint village known for its historic sites, Cong Abbey. The village is surrounded by lush greenery, famous for being the location of the classic movie The Quiet Man

Nestled in the northwest of Ireland, Ardara is a picturesque village surrounded by dramatic landscapes. It's known for its traditional tweed weaving

Kinsale is a colorful and historic town on the southern coast of Ireland. With its narrow winding streets, vibrant buildings, and a picturesque harbor

Kenmare is located on the stunning Ring of Kerry and is known for its scenic beauty. The town is set against the backdrop of the Kerry Mountains

Bunratty is famous for its medieval castle and folk park. The village has preserved its historic character, featuring thatched cottages and traditional architecture