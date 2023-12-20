Apple Airpods 4 With New Design, USB Type C And ANC Expected To Launch In 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the greatest TWS earbuds available is the Apple AirPod, and the tech giant frequently releases updates for them. At the Wonderlust event earlier this year, Apple revealed that, in an effort to improve customer convenience, the USB Type-C connector in the AirPods Pro Gen 2 would replace the lightning port. This was revealed concurrently with the release of the Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15. Furthermore, rumours currently state that Apple plans to release the fourth version of AirPods along with the iPhone 16 in the upcoming year.

As per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is anticipated to release two distinct models of the AirPods 4 in the upcoming year, with varying pricing points. Gurman continued by saying that the latest AirPod version, which costs Rs 19,900, hasn't been as successful commercially as its predecessors. Thus, it is anticipated that the upcoming non-Pro AirPods models would take the place of the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

It is expected that the basic model of AirPods 4 will have speakers for Find My alerts, a USB-C charging connector instead of a Lightning port, and active noise cancellation (ANC). The USB Type C connector is currently limited to AirPods Pro versions only.

The AirPods 4 are anticipated to combine design cues from the existing AirPods and AirPods Pro. It's unclear if Apple intends to incorporate silicone tips, but reports indicate that the new earbuds will have shorter stems to improve fit.





Regarding the AirPods Max, Apple could release an upgraded model with a USB-C connector and new colours the following year. It is not anticipated that there will be any major modifications to the hardware and software features. In the meanwhile, an update with an emphasis on improved comfort is anticipated for the AirPods Pro. There are rumours that Apple is also investigating novel features in the works, such as the ability to record body temperature and a variety of health tracking functions.

It's important to note that these details are speculative and nothing has been confirmed officially. Apple might alter its plans at the last minute.

