Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Waited Two Years For Sushant Singh Rajput; Says "I Had Hopes.."

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande, currently a participant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 17, frequently reflects on her past relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The two initially crossed paths on the set of "Pavitra Rishta" and developed a romantic connection. After a substantial period of dating, they eventually parted ways. Ankita has since moved on and is now happily married to Vicky Jain. Tragically, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. In a recent episode, Ankita disclosed some details about her breakup with SSR.

As reported by E-times Ankita said, "Bahut baar banda batata nahi hai breakup ke baare main kyunki ussko lagta hai ki shayad wapas relationship thik hojaye. Ek hope rehti hai yaar. I remember jab mera breakup hua tha toh for 2 years I didn't really want anyone to know about it. Phir later when I got into a relationship with Vicky toh everyone trolled him badly but ussne mera bahut sath diya, itna koi deta nahi hai (Many times, a person doesn't talk about their breakup because they feel that maybe the relationship can be repaired. There's always a glimmer of hope, you know. I remember when I went through a breakup, for two years, I didn't really want anyone to know about it. Then, later, when I got into a relationship with Vicky, everyone trolled him badly. But he supported me a lot; not everyone does that).”

She further added, "I had hopes of Sushant returning back as our relationship was of 7 years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn't tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over. When I met Vicky I didn't know what it would lead to but he supported me a lot."

The former Pavitra Rishta star disclosed that when she entered a relationship with her current spouse, Vicky Jain, he encountered significant online criticism. She expressed, "He faced a lot because of me and proved himself. Not everyone can take all that, especially after Sushant's death, people questioned us. When Sushant and I broke up, I waited for him for two and a half years and post that I moved on in my life. I used to feel what wrong did I do? When Vicky walked into my life, he handled me with so much love. Vicky never questioned about anything."

Ankita often talks about SSR on the reality show. In a previous episode she had revealed that she didn't attend SSR's funeral, because she couldn't bring herself to go.

It was something she couldn't bear to witness.

