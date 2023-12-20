ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giants' Coach Juan Ferrando Aims For Three Points Against Mumbai City FC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Looking forward to their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, Ferrando expressed his determination to secure a victory. Despite Mumbai City FC's unbeaten record against the Mariners in their previous seven ISL encounters, this match promises heightened excitement as both teams remain undefeated this season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, enjoying their best ISL start ever with 19 out of 21 possible points in seven matches, is eager to break their recent record against Mumbai City FC and maintain their unbeaten streak.

Ferrando urged his players to replicate their recent performance against Mumbai City FC, citing a 3-1 victory in the Durand Cup quarterfinal a few months ago. His sole focus for the upcoming away match in Mumbai is to secure all three points.

"We'll enter the game with the same objective: to attain the three points," Ferrando declared in the pre-match press conference. Reflecting on the past season's results against Mumbai City FC, he emphasised the need to build on their recent momentum.

While acknowledging Mumbai City FC's participation in the AFC Champions League, Ferrando highlighted the growth and valuable international experience gained by playing against top teams. He sees it as a significant challenge for both the club and its players.

Anticipating a challenging match against the Islanders, Ferrando recognised the quality of Mumbai City FC's squad and analyzed their attacking prowess in the last game against East Bengal FC. He expects an intense clash with both teams vying for a win.

Regarding Mumbai City FC's primary attacking force, Greg Stewart, Ferrando dismissed the idea of individual plans, emphasizing his trust in the team as a whole. He focuses on preparing the team for both defensive and offensive aspects rather than singling out specific players.

