7 mouth-watering Turkish foods to try this New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Turkish cuisine boasts a rich tapestry of flavors. From succulent kebabs and aromatic meze to the sweet indulgence of baklava, it encapsulates a culinary journey. Koftes and manti showcase the artistry in minced meat, while pide and lahmacun provide a delightful interplay of dough and toppings

Kebabs are a part of Turkish cuisine. There are various types of kebabs, including Adana kebab (spicy minced meat), shish kebab (grilled meat skewers), and doner kebab

Popular meze options include hummus, tzatziki, stuffed grape leaves (dolma), eggplant salad (patlıcan salatası), and fava bean puree (fava)

Baklava is a sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough, filled with chopped nuts (usually pistachios or walnuts) and sweetened with honey or syrup

Turkish koftes are seasoned meatballs or patties, typically made with minced meat (beef or lamb) mixed with spices, herbs, and sometimes bulgur

Manti are small, dumpling-like pastas filled with spiced meat, such as lamb or beef. They are usually topped with yogurt and garlic, and drizzled with melted butter

Pide is a Turkish flatbread that is often topped with various ingredients. Similar to pizza, it can be filled with minced meat, cheese, vegetables, and herbs

Often referred to as "Turkish pizza," lahmacun is a thin, round dough topped with a mixture of minced meat (usually beef or lamb), onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices