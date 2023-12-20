'Salaar': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran For Special Interview, Watch Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hombale Films is set to release their one of the most prominent and eagerly anticipated action films 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. The film stars Prabhas and is directed by 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel. Just two days for the film to release and the excitement among fans and spectators has been at an all-time high since the makers released a special trailer of the interview team 'Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire' with the big filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

To keep fans excited, the makers have now released the 1-hour 3-minute interview session with the 'Salaar' trio - Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Prithviraj Sukumaran - as well as the filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The interview is a mix of entertainment and insight into the world of Salaar.

The interview

The freshly released teaser gives us a glimpse into the action-packed world of 'Salaar' and heightens the desire to see the action-packed emotional drama on the big screen. The video, dubbed 'The Final Punch' by its creators, packs a powerful punch with all of the elements required to create a commercial potboiler Entertainer.

About 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire'

'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' is produced by Hombale Films and stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.