Kerala: 76-Year-Old Woman Trapped In Swamp In Kochi Rescued After 4 Hours

Kochi:

In a dramatic rescue operation on Tuesday noon, an elderly woman found herself trapped in a swamp in Maradu for nearly three hours before being saved by vigilant fire and rescue services personnel.

The 76-year-old fish worker, Kamalakshy Amma, was on her way home when she slipped and fell into Division 21 of the Maradu municipality's swamp, which is said to be formed of piling trash. Encased in mud up to her neck, she held onto a tree branch for survival until assistance arrived. The locals said that the swamp was around five feet deep.

A neighbour saw her dangerous circumstances at approximately 3:45 p.m. when she went outside to get clothes that had been left out to dry on her home's terrace. Seena then sounded an alert and reported it to the Thripunithura fire station. Firefighters dragged Kamalakshy ashore and took her

to a nearby hospital.

Kamalakshy Amma recovered after initial treatment and left the hospital. Locals said that the intervention of a resident named Seena was crucial to getting the old woman's life back.

