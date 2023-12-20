Hrithik Roshan Wishes Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Beau Arslan Goni On His Birthday, Calls Him 'Brother'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media platform to convey birthday greetings to Arslan Goni, the current beau of his former spouse, Sussanne Khan. The actor extended his warm wishes to Arslan, shedding light on the amicable friendship they share. Hrithik and Arslan have forged a notable friendship, often indulging in social gatherings and recreational pursuits together.



Sharing a picture of Arslan on Instagram stories, Hrithik wrote, "Happy birthday brother man @arslangoni Wish you a supersonic year ahead.👊"







Arslan's girlfriend Sussanne had earlier wished her beau through an adorable instagram with caption, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love... You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. ♥️♥️♥️🥳🥳🥳🥳😝🎂🎂🥹thank you for Being YOUUUUUU... 🧿🧿🧿🧿 I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad also extended her with to Arslan by commenting on Sussanne, "Happy happy birthday @arslangoni"

Despite their marital dissolution in November 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have successfully nurtured a convivial and respectful connection. This post-divorce rapport is evident in their participation in family events and their concerted efforts in co-parenting their two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik Roshan is presently romantically entwined with Saba. The couple officially disclosed their relationship status last year, gaining attention for their openly affectionate social media posts and conspicuous public appearances. According to reports, Hrithik and Saba initially crossed paths through shared acquaintances, setting the stage for the blossoming of their romantic connection.

On the flip side, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's romantic journey kicked off as they serendipitously encountered each other through mutual connections within the television industry. Their bond deepened swiftly, fueled by shared sentiments. Arslan, distinguished for his role in "Jia Aur Jia," has become an integral part of Sussanne's life, signaling a new chapter in her personal relationships.

