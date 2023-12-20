Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians Took 'Tough' Decision To Replace Rohit Sharma With Hardik Pandya As Captain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahela Jayawardene, the Global Head of Cricket for Mumbai Indians, acknowledged the emotional nature of the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the team's captain but deemed it a necessary step for the future. Despite the strong reactions from the team's fan base, Jayawardene assured that Rohit would continue to play a crucial role in the team's legacy. In an interview with JIO Cinema, Jayawardene explained that the decision, made after meaningful discussions, aimed to build on the team's legacy and ensure a continued pursuit of victories and trophies. While acknowledging that some might feel it's premature, Jayawardene emphasized that tough decisions are inevitable for the franchise's progress.

Highlighting Pandya's familiarity with Mumbai's dressing room and his all-round skills, Jayawardene expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team. He sees this as an opportunity for Pandya to leverage his experience from leading the Gujarat team.

Despite relinquishing the captaincy, Jayawardene underscored that Rohit Sharma's role in the Mumbai Indians remains indispensable. He emphasized Rohit's importance both on and off the field in guiding the next generation of players. Drawing a parallel with Sachin Tendulkar's transition from captaincy to mentorship, Jayawardene believes Rohit will contribute significantly to the team's direction and success in the upcoming season. The decision reflects a strategic move to ensure the team's continuous growth and development.

"It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It's fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional and we have to respect that as well. But at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions," Jayawardene told JIO Cinema.

The former Sri Lanka captain said the decision was made after meaningful conversations.

"The legacy is something we want to build on and make sure we keep fighting for those wins, those trophies. That's the focus going ahead.

"Probably, everyone in their eyes will think it is too soon, but it is a decision we had to make at some point," Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene said Pandya fitted well into Mumbai's leadership environment.

"Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder," he said.

"It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat, so, it is an opportunity to build on that."

However, Jayawardene said stripping of captaincy will not have any effect on Rohit's place in the MI establishment.

"Having Rohit in the team, on and off the field to guide the next generation is very important for us. He has been absolutely brilliant. I have worked very closely with him. I am sure he will be part of the legacy who will guide that through."

Jayawardene cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar, who gave away MI captaincy to play as a senior batter and mentor the younger players of the side to validate his point.

"Sachin played with the youngsters. He gave the leadership to someone else and made sure Mumbai Indians was going in the right direction. It's the same thing.

