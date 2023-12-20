Akshay Oberoi Says It Was A Fun Challenge Of Dancing With Hrithik Roshan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi got a chance to groove with star Hrithik Roshan in the song 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter' and he called it a“fun challenge”.

Akshay said: "Matching steps with the ultimate dancing icon of our generation, Hrithik, was a fun challenge for me. Shooting this song was a great experience because we had all our cast grooving and enjoying together on this peppy number.”

“It was like a carnival -- vibrant, energetic, and filled with enthusiasm. Everyone of course wanted to make sure their put their best foot forward and their dancing shoes on for a song where one had to match steps with Hrithik.”

The actor, known for his versatility as an actor and impressive dancing skills, expressed his enthusiasm, said: "We were anxious because we had to match steps with Hrithik, who is an ace dancer. But it turned out to be an amazing experience, and I had a great time shooting the song."

The film, which is slated to release on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

