13-Year-Old Girl In K'taka Dies Of Heart Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka) Dec 20 (IANS) A 13-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she suffered a heart attack while walking to school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.
The girl was identified as 13-year-old Srusthi, a resident of Kesavalu Jogannanakere village in Mudigere taluk.
Srusthi, a class 7 student, suddenly collapsed when she was on her way to the Daradahalli primary school.
She was rushed to the government MGM hospital in Mudigere town, where doctors confirmed that the girl died of a heart attack.
More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.
--IANS
mka/ksk
MENAFN20122023000231011071ID1107631726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.