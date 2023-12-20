Turkish consumer sentiment shows positive trend for 4th consecutive month

(MENAFN) In December, Turkey's consumer sentiment demonstrated a positive trend for the fourth consecutive month, as indicated by data released on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month, reaching a five-month high of 77.4, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



Despite the monthly increase, the index remains below 100, reflecting an overall pessimistic outlook. Sub-indices related to the present financial situation of households saw a 3.4 percent increase, while expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months rose by 3.3 percent in December.



The index pertaining to financial situation expectations for households in the coming 12 months also experienced a modest increase of 2.1 in December compared to the previous month.



Assessments related to spending on durable goods over the next 12 months showed a 2 percent uptick.



This index serves as a crucial indicator of the overall economic performance, providing insights into public sentiments regarding financial standing, the general economic outlook, and tendencies related to spending and saving.

