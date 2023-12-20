Tony's Brake & Alignment Expands Offerings With Complete Automotive Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tony's Brake & Alignment, a family-run business, specializes in brake services and vehicle alignments, offering expert auto repair solutions.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tony's Brake & Alignment is proudly announcing a full range of automotive services. Their experienced technicians can handle all types of auto repairs, including tire services, giving customers a one-stop shop for all their automotive maintenance and repair needs.Tony's Brake & Alignment is a family-owned and operated auto repair shop specializing in brake repairs and alignments. However, these services aren't the only ones their clients can expect from their experienced automotive technicians. The shop also offers tire and other auto repair services , including auto A/C, computer diagnostics, engine diagnostics, flushes, radiator repair, timing belt replacement, tune-ups, electrical system diagnostics and repair, and much more. Their dedicated team aims to provide exceptional service for every client.Tony's Brake & Alignment offers top-notch auto repair services to keep vehicles safe on the road. Their experienced team diagnoses and repairs all automotive problems, specializing in Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Lexus, Chevrolet, and more. Customers can count on high-quality service from highly trained technicians.Tony Ohlmann from Tony's Brake & Alignment states,“Auto repair is really quite simple. You don't have to sell customers anything. Just solve their problems, be honest, and you'll have all the work you can handle.” The company stands by honesty and integrity, ensuring complete customer satisfaction.Anyone interested in learning about their auto repair services can find out more by visiting the Tony's Brake & Alignment website or calling 1-502-912-8814.About Tony's Brake & Alignment: Tony's Brake & Alignment is a full-service automotive repair shop specializing in brake services and alignments. Customers can count on the auto shop for more than just brakes. Their highly qualified technicians can complete most automotive repairs and maintenance services, helping customers keep their vehicles operating safely and efficiently.Company: Tony's Brake & AlignmentAddress: 4800 Poplar Level RoadCity: LouisvilleState: KYZip code: 40215

