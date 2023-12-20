Lucknow Surgeon Uses Knife Designed By Him For Complex Surgery

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) A surgeon at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here used his own patented spinal surgery knife to treat a life-threatening condition of an 11-year-old patient from Uttar Pardesh's Sitapur.

The surgery was conducted on Monday by neurosurgeon Dr Mohammad Kaif and the patient is recovering well.

The patient, Arshi, had sustained a neck injury in an accident at a local rice mill where her dupatta got entangled with the motor of the mill.

This incident resulted in weakness in both her arms and legs. Further diagnosis revealed a prolapsed disc between two cervical vertebrae, coupled with a fracture at the lower end of another vertebra. This combination posed a significant threat to Arshi's mobility and life.

Dr Kaif took charge of the procedure employing his own invention -- the posterior ligamentational longitudinal knife.

This specially designed instrument for spinal surgery in the cervical region earned Dr Kaif a patent last year and recently secured him the prestigious 'Best Innovator' award at RMLIMS's foundation day celebrations.

He said the knife provided precision and control during the critical procedure.

Dr Kaif explained that the knife is particularly effective in cases of high cervicomedullary junction OPLL -- a condition where bone forms within a ligament near the top of the spinal cord, potentially compressing it.

“This compression can lead to numbness, weakness, and other neurological issues,” he said.

“We see around two to three patients with this condition requiring surgery every week. Previously, surgeons had to take risks with knives that had sharpness in the interior edge, potentially endangering nerves. With this new knife, surgeons can easily enter beneath the ligament without injuring the nerve, ensuring a safer and more precise procedure,” he added.

