Dairy Processing Equipment Market Worth $14.4 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) India's prominence as the highest global milk producer, contributing 24% of the total milk production in 2021–22, positions it as a key player in the dairy processing equipment market. The remarkable 61% increase in milk production since 2015 underscores the sector's robust growth. The top five milk-producing states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, collectively contribute over half of the country's total milk production. India's strategic position is further emphasized by its significant dairy product exports, reaching 67,572.99 MT worth USD 284.6 million in 2022-23, as per Invest India.

The burgeoning dairy industry demands substantial infrastructure investment, covering processing, chilling, logistics, and cattle feed. With lucrative opportunities in value-added dairy products, organic/farm-fresh milk, and exports, the Indian government encourages growth through initiatives like the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF). This flagship scheme, offering a substantial fund around USD 19.1 million, provides financial support for establishing or expanding dairy processing units, emphasizing the importance of robust infrastructure. The scheme's benefits, including a 3% interest subvention, a 2-year moratorium, and a credit guarantee of around USD 0.9 million, attract investments and solidify India's leading position in the global dairy processing equipment market.

Major players operating in the dairy processing equipment market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SPX Flow (US), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), JBT (US), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), Krones AG (Germany), and The Middleby Corporation (US).

