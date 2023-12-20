BLUETTI's Christmas Portable Power Station Deals Prepare For The Perfect Gift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BLUETTI Christmas Sale

PASIG CITY, NEVADA, 菲律宾, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Christmas is almost here, and BLUETTI , a leading brand in portable power solutions, is giving substantial discounts, up to 49% off, on a range of power stations from December 12th to December 25th, to keep the Christmas tree shining during blackouts and outdoors.BLUETTI's power stations offer practical gift options for anyone who wants to be powered anytime, anywhere.BLUETTI Portable Power GeneratorsThe BLUETTI EB3A weighs only 4.6kg and pumps 600W of AC power from its small 268Wh battery. It can charge 9 devices simultaneously for camping or emergency use. When empty, it quickly recharges via 430W AC+solar dual recharging.Expandable Mobile Generator: BLUETTI AC200MAX + B230Good for road trips or emergencies, BLUETTI's flagship AC200MAX, with a 2,200W inverter, charges multiple devices simultaneously. Expandable with two B230 expansion batteries which can also work as power banks separately, it reaches to 6,144Wh for more runtime. The AC200MAX can charge up to 1,400 watts and has a NEMA-TT30 RV plug for RV enthusiasts.Scalable Home Backup Power: BLUETTI AC300 + B300The AC300 is a modular battery system that allows users to customize to their needs. By choosing several 3,072Wh B300 batteries, users can scale up to an impressive 12,288Wh of power to power home essentials for days. The AC300 system recharges fast either via 3,000W mains charging, or 2,400W solar to maximize clean energy. Features like 20ms UPS, 240V split phase support, and 16 versatile outlets make it a reliable home backup power.About BLUETTIBLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

