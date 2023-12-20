NJ Top Dentist Dr. Anthony Terrana Of Terrana Orthodontics Embodies The Spirit Of Giving This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Anthony Terrana of Terrana Orthodontics for 2024.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reviewed and approved NJ Top Dentist, Dr. Anthony Terrana is not just creating smiles; he's spreading joy and warmth throughout the community. As part of his commitment to making a positive impact beyond dental care, Dr. Terrana's practice is currently collaborating with Moms Helping Moms and Toys for Tots to bring holiday cheer to those in need.This festive season, Terrana Orthodontics hosted a magical event featuring Santa Claus himself on their roof. The event, attended by children from nearby towns, saw the distribution of Santa hats and cups of steaming hot cocoa, creating cherished memories for all involved.Dr. Terrana's journey to becoming a Board-Certified Orthodontist was marked by academic excellence. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Ramapo College with Summa Cum Laude honors and graduated in the top ten of his class from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. After completing Dental School, he furthered his expertise by earning a Certificate of Orthodontics and a Masters of Science in Orthodontics from Seton Hill Center for Orthodontics in Pennsylvania.Dr. Terrana's passion for orthodontics was deeply influenced by his personal experience as a child. Overcoming bullying and self-consciousness about his smile, a visit to the orthodontist changed his life. This transformative experience fueled his commitment to orthodontics and providing a warm, friendly environment for his patients.Dr. Terrana's patient-centered approach is evident in his focus on the emotional journey of orthodontic treatment. Witnessing the transformation in his patients, from shy children to confident individuals, brings immense joy and gratification to his professional life.In line with his commitment to excellence, Dr. Terrana stays at the forefront of orthodontic science through continuous education. He is an active member of the American Association of Orthodontists and a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics. In addition to being Invisalign certified, he keeps abreast of the latest research and techniques to provide superior and efficient orthodontic care.Dr. Terrana's practice stands out as 100% digital, utilizing a digital scanner for impressions and employing 3D computer-aided indirect bonding for precision in braces placement.To learn more about this NJ Top Dentist, please visit:About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Marissa Pane

NJ Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube