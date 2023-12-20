K'taka Woman Arrested For Throwing Her Child In River

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramanagara (Karnataka), Dec 20 (IANS) A woman has been arrested in Karnataka's Ramanagara district for throwing her toddler into a river, police said.

The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Bhagyamma, a resident of Banagalli village near Channapatna town.

According to the police, Bhagyamma had left her husband and was living at her parents' residence with her son, Devaraj (1.3 years).

According to the police, she started a relationship to which her mother had objected.

Bhagyamma's mother also criticised her for leaving her child alone and going out with her partner.

The police said that her partner also did not like her son.

On Tuesday night on the pretext of washing clothes, she took her child near the Kanva River and threw him into the water.

She tried to create a scene by screaming and shouting for help, claiming that her son accidently fell into the river.

Authorities retrieved the body on Wednesday morning.

The police, during their investigation, were informed about the affair of the accused and the fights with her mother in this connection.

After questioning, Bhagyamma confessed to committing the crime for the sake of her relationship.

