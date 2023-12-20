Why Is Discussion Centred On Caste Not Efficiency: Priyank On Kharge’S Name For PM’S Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalaburagi, (Karnataka) Dec 20 (IANS) Karnataka Minister, Priyank Kharge, commented on the name of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge being proposed as the prime ministerial candidate by many parties of the INDIA bloc, questioning why discussions always revolve around community and whether efficiency in Dalits is not considered.

He made this statement on Wednesday in response to questions being asked if the senior Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge's name had been put up to give an advantage to the INDIA bloc in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Priyank, who is Mallikarjun Kharge's son, rued that every time there are discussions about a chief ministerial or prime ministerial candidate, they tend to focus on communities.

“Won't you see efficiency in these communities that you are mentioning? Will they only get elected in the name of the communities they belong to?” he asked.

Priyank Kharge emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's caste was not questioned when he assumed power.

Priyank Kharge said,“You say he is efficient. We have seen how efficient he is for 10 years.”

He added, "Mallikarjun Kharge has given an appropriate answer regarding the development in the INDIA bloc. The main objective is to get the highest number of MPs elected, and the question of who becomes PM and Deputy PM is not the primary concern."

The Congress will have to win 200 to 250 seats and see to it that candidates of the parties that make up the INDIA bloc win more seats.“That is the major goal,” Priyank Kharge stated.

Commenting on the Lok Sabha security breach on the 21st anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack and the subsequent suspension of MPs seeking a statement from the Government on the security lapses, Priyank Kharge questioned the action taken against BJP MP Pratap Simha who issued the visitor's pass to the intruders.

He asked whether an enquiry had been conducted, and if the individual had made a statement to the media or in Parliament and also asked about the whereabouts of Pratap Simha.

Regarding the JD(S)-BJP alliance, Priyank Kharge remarked that the houses of both parties were in disarray. He pointed out the infighting within the BJP during the Winter Session of the Assembly and questioned the coordination among different factions led by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and State BJP President BY Vijayendra.

--IANS

mka/rad