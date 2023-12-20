IPL Auction 2024: We Believe In Shubman Gill, That’S Why He’S Made Captain, Says Ashish Nehra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra said the franchise believes in the leadership qualities of Shubman Gill, which is why the opener will now be the side's skipper ahead of IPL 2024 season.

Gill was made GT's skipper after Hardik Pandya, who won them IPL 2022, was traded back to Mumbai Indians and is now their captain.

"See, IPL is a fast game and it throws challenges for everyone, including for the ones who are proven captains. We have seen how Shubman Gill has been playing for three-four years and how he has shaped up. He is 24-25 but he has a good head on his shoulders. We are there to support him."

"We believe in him, there's no doubt about it and that's why we have made him the captain. I am not someone who will always go by results. There are so many other things too. Yes, everyone strives and looks for results. But when it comes to captaincy, you must see different things. We are very confident that Shubman Gill is the right guy (to captain Gujarat)," said Nehra in a virtual press conference after the players auction in Dubai.

GT were also in the battle with Kolkata Knight Riders to acquire the services of Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. But KKR won the bid for Starc at a whopping INR 24.75 crore, while Gujarat later on got his country-mate and fellow left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson.

"There is nothing like being over priced in the IPL. Everybody knows what Starc can do. He is a proven player. We needed a fast bowler and when you have funds, every team will have different strategies. But good luck to KKR and we were satisfied with other bowler. We have to be satisfied with what we have, which is also the same for the other nine teams. For a bowler like Starc, I don't think that is a surprise."

“Spencer Johnson went for INR 10 crore and it's not something which hasn't previously happened in the IPL. Every team has an option of 'if not this, then that', and it goes on. At times, you may have five options, but even that you won't get between the ten teams. I think we have covered all bases and are pretty much very happy,” added Nehra.

One of GT's big buys was Tamil Nadu's big-hitting all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for INR 7.4 crore. Nehra refuted the claims that he was being seen as a replacement for Pandya in the side.

"I don't think so you can find a replacement for someone like Hardik Pandya that easily. Here, you are talking about all-rounder and Shahrukh Khan is a pure batsman. We needed one more batsman for backup. One thing which shouldn't be forgotten is - this is a squad of 25, not of 15 or 18, which is also different. When you are making a squad of 25, then you have the options.”

"You have the luxury to look for backups and IPL is also far away, like who and when will play. Again, we bought Shahrukh Khan because we trusted him, we believed in him and we have seen what he could do. There are 10 teams and you can't get what you exactly want or what is your first choice."

