Japan’s exports experience first drop in 3 months

(MENAFN) Japan's exports experienced a decline for the first time in three months in November, as indicated by data released by the ministry on Wednesday. Overseas shipments unexpectedly fell by 0.2 percent year-on-year to 8 trillion yen (USD61.2 billion), contrary to the market's anticipation of a 1.5 percent increase.



The downturn in exports was notably influenced by a 10.2 percent plunge in machinery sales and a 6.1 percent decrease in manufactured goods. Noteworthy declines included an 11.6 percent fall in iron and steel products and a 7.7 percent decrease in non-ferrous metals.



In parallel, imports recorded a steeper decline than anticipated, contracting by 11.9 percent from the previous year to 9.6 trillion yen (USD66.8 billion). This marked the eighth consecutive month of import decline. The decrease in imports was primarily driven by a 25.5 percent reduction in purchases of mineral fuels, with notable declines observed in petroleum (down 11.5 percent) and LNG (down 34.1 percent).



Consequently, Japan's trade deficit in November saw a significant reduction, plummeting to 776.9 billion yen (USD5.4 billion) from the 2 trillion yen (USD13.9 billion) reported in the same period last year. These figures underscore the challenges and shifts in Japan's trade dynamics amid the evolving global economic landscape.

