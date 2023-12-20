PBoC plans to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) opted to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged, aligning with market expectations.



Specifically, the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which serves as the medium-term lending facility for both corporate and household loans, was maintained at a historic low of 3.45 percent. This marks the fourth consecutive month without any adjustments, with the last modification occurring in August when it was lowered from 3.55 percent.



Simultaneously, the five-year LPR, acting as the reference for mortgages, was also held steady at 4.2 percent. This marks the sixth consecutive month with no changes after a reduction from 4.3 percent in June.



In addition to the LPR decisions, the People’s Bank of China had previously maintained its key policy rate, known as the medium-term lending facility rate (MLF), steady in the preceding week. These decisions collectively reflect the central bank's current stance on interest rates as it navigates the economic landscape.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107630946