Turkey’s main index starts Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey’s main stock index commenced trading standing at 7,717.18 points, which indicates a slight decline of 0.11 percent or 8.68 points in comparison with the previous day's closing value.



The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul had concluded Tuesday's session standing at 7,725.86 points, experiencing a decrease of 0.83 percent. Notably, the daily trading volume for that particular day amounted to 81 billion liras (which is equivalent to USD2.8 billion).



As of 10:00 AM regional time (0700 GMT), the exchange rate between the US greenback and the Turkish lira stood at 29.1080. In the same time, the euro/lira exchange rate was recorded at 31.9093. In addition, the British pound was traded at a rate of 37.0007 liras.



In the global market, the pricing dynamics revealed Brent crude oil selling at approximately USD79.29 a barrel. In addition, the value of an ounce of gold was reported to be USD2,054.50.

