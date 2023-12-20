European passenger car market sees 6.7 percent growth in November

(MENAFN) In November, the European passenger car market experienced its 16th consecutive month of growth, posting a 6.7 percent year-on-year increase, according to a report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) on Wednesday.



New passenger car registrations in the EU reached 885,580 units for November. The ACEA noted that despite a relatively low comparison base, the market continued to show solid growth, marking a continuous expansion for the sixteenth month.



Italy and France, two of the largest markets, saw substantial double-digit percentage gains of 16.2 percent and 14 percent, respectively. However, the German car market contracted by 5.7 percent compared to November of the previous year.



The report also highlighted a surge in EU registrations of new battery-electric cars, which increased by 16.4 percent to 144,378 units in November.



For the January-November period, new car registrations in the 27-member bloc grew by 15.7 percent compared to the previous year, totaling nearly 10 million units. The ACEA noted that all markets expanded during this period, except for Hungary. The major contributors to this growth were Italy (20 percent), Spain (17.3 percent), France (16.2 percent), and Germany (11.4 percent).

