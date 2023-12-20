S&P Reaffirms Citycon's Investment Grade Rating (BBB-/Stable)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

On December 19, 2023, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed Citycon's investment grade rating (BBB-) and kept its Stable outlook unchanged citing Citycon's sound operating performance to continue over the next 24 months due to positive indexation and robust occupancy rates. S&P noted they expect to see Citycon's credit metrics remaining within their rating thresholds and that Citycon's liquidity and funding position remains solid, with expected asset disposals to improve weighted average debt maturity over the coming months.

'We appreciate the continued recognition from S&P for the steps we have taken to solidify and improve our balance sheet and our continued strong business fundamentals', said Bret D. McLeod, Chief Financial Officer.

"We continue to anticipate continued progress in 2024 as we remain committed to maintaining our investment grade rating".

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





