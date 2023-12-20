S/A Formal Elevates Holiday Style With Exclusive 25% Off Promotion On Orders $200 And Above

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Phoenix, Arizona, 20th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , S/A Formal, the trailblazing destination for unique and progressive formalwear, is thrilled to announce its latest holiday promotion, setting the stage for a season of unparalleled style and sophistication. For a limited time, customers can indulge in a festive 25% discount on all orders exceeding $200 by simply applying the special code: HOLIDAY.

Since its inception in 2017 by visionary siblings with a fervor for crafting formalwear tailored to the modern woman, S/A Formal has emerged as a beacon of distinct and original style. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Asian and European cultures, the brand's collections embody a dynamic fusion that results in timeless elegance. From Short Sleeve Dresses, Long Sleeve Dresses, Slim Fit Blazers, Pullover Sweaters, Jumpsuits, Overcoats, Trench Coats, Hi-Waisted Skirts, High-Waisted Pants, High-Waist Shorts, to High-Heel Pumps, Boots, Sandals, Flats, Bags, Belts, Jewelry, and Eyewear. Each piece encapsulates the essence of S/A Formal's commitment to innovative design and superior quality.

“At S/A Formal, we go beyond mere clothing; we champion a way of life. Our dedication to innovation and quality is evident in every creation, ensuring our customers experience durability, comfort, and unmatched style,” shared a co-founder of S/A Formal.

The HOLIDAY promotion serves as a token of gratitude for the unwavering support from S/A Formal's cherished customers. By entering the code HOLIDAY at checkout, patrons can elevate their attire for special occasions, parties, or holiday gatherings while enjoying an exclusive 25% discount on orders exceeding $200.

To seize this limited-time offer, explore the exquisite collections at

Savor the opportunity to infuse your wardrobe with the essence of S/A Formal's unique aesthetic.

Elevate your style this holiday season with S/A Formal, where innovation meets elegance.

About S/A Formal

S/A Formal, founded in 2017, is a pioneering brand dedicated to providing unique and innovative formalwear for the modern woman. With a fusion of Asian and European influences, S/A Formal's collections boast a timeless aesthetic, capturing the essence of sophistication and style. From dresses to blazers, overcoats to high-heeled pumps , each piece reflects the brand's commitment to innovation and superior quality. For more information, visit .