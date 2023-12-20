Carolina Hemp Hut Wins Best Of The Best CBD/Head Shop In Indyweek's Prestigious Best Of The Triangle Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carolina Hemp Hut Celebrates Prestigious "Best CBD/Head Shop" Award from IndyWeek publications

Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores

Carolina Hemp Hut Celebrates Prestigious "Best CBD/Head Shop" Award with Special Offers and Community Focus

- Mary Lopez Carter

HILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant nod to their unparalleled service and product quality, Carolina Hemp Hut has proudly secured the "Best CBD/Head Shop" title in the esteemed IndyWeek's 2023 Best of the Triangle awards. This recognition comes as a testament to the store's unwavering commitment to quality, community, and education in the realm of hemp wellness.

About Carolina Hemp Hut:

Founded in 2018 by Mary Lopez Carter, Carolina Hemp Hut quickly emerged as a beacon for those seeking natural solutions for life's discomforts. Starting with a small store in Durham's Streets at Southpoint Mall, the brand expanded to a flagship location in Hillsborough, offering an extensive range of high-quality hemp products. Today, it stands as a revered destination in the Triangle area, especially significant in a region without a medical cannabis program .

Resilience Through Challenges:

The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges, yet Carolina Hemp Hut's resilience and dedication enabled not just survival but flourishing success. The team's positive attitude and commitment to their mission played a pivotal role in this triumph.

A Team with a Servant's Heart:

At the heart of Carolina Hemp Hut's philosophy is a team selected not just for their skills but for their 'Servant's heart'-a commitment to putting customers first. Mary Lopez Carter, known affectionately as the Chief Gratitude Officer, leads by example, often gifting premium products to those in discomfort, reinforcing the store's mission of healing first.

Diverse and Quality Products:

Carolina Hemp Hut stands apart in its refusal to offer typical mass-market hemp products, instead adhering to stringent testing standards. Its product range spans from CBD and CBG goods to legal deltas and mushroom-based supplements , all lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and safety.

Community and Education at the Forefront:

The store's impact extends beyond its walls, with active participation in local events, educational initiatives, and significant donations to aid those suffering from anxiety, depression, and other ailments. Free educational classes and a deep commitment to community welfare highlight Carolina Hemp Hut's role as a pillar of health education in the Triangle.

Customer Testimonials:

With a stellar 4.9 rating on Google Reviews, customer testimonials echo the store's exceptional impact. From first-time visitors to long-term patrons, the reviews consistently praise the knowledgeable staff, welcoming atmosphere, and life-changing product offerings.

Looking Ahead:

As Carolina Hemp Hut celebrates this latest accolade and the festive "12 Days of Christmas Wellness" sale, the team looks forward to expanding its community outreach and educational content. Plans for 2024 include enhanced educational videos on their website and YouTube, along with an expansion of engaging Instagram content.

Special New Year's Offer:

In the spirit of giving, for the month of January, every purchase at Carolina Hemp Hut, in-store or online, will be accompanied by a free healing hemp product, inviting everyone to experience the store's commitment to wellness.

A Personal Invitation:

"We invite you to visit our stores or explore our website," encourages Mary Lopez Carter. "Discover the difference an educated approach to hemp wellness can make in your life. Follow us on Instagram for educational content, and join us in celebrating a journey of health and community."

Contact Information:

Carolina Hemp Hut

David Carter

137 Mayo Street, Hillsborough, NC

CarolinaHempHut

855-436-7645 (855-HEMP-OIL)

...

@CarolinaHempHut

Conclusion:

From its humble beginnings to its current stature as an award-winning destination, Carolina Hemp Hut remains dedicated to its mission of providing top-notch hemp products, educating the community, and fostering a culture of wellness. This award from IndyWeek reinforces their position as a leader in the hemp industry and a cherished member of the Triangle community.

David Carter

Innovatus LLC

+1 855-436-7645

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube