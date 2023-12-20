Media reports CIA pushing to continue Hamas discussions

(MENAFN) CIA Director Bill Burns reportedly initiated discussions with Israeli and Qatari officials in Warsaw on Monday, signaling a renewed effort to resume hostage and prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas. According to media reports, Burns held talks with David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Barnea, overseeing Israel's hostage negotiation efforts, and the Qataris, facilitating discussions with Hamas in Doha, are key figures in these diplomatic efforts.



United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown also engaged in talks with Israeli officials on the same day. The Wall Street Journal highlighted this as part of the Biden administration's "intense focus" on resolving the crisis in Gaza, where health officials report over 19,000 casualties amid Israel's bombardment, while Israel claims about 1,200 deaths in Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, with approximately 200 hostages seized.



The discussions gain heightened importance following Israel's acknowledgment that its forces accidentally killed three unarmed men in Gaza, later confirmed to be hostages. The incident has brought increased attention to the delicate negotiations surrounding the release of Hamas hostages.



The diplomatic efforts, involving high-ranking officials from the United States, Israel, and Qatar, underscore the complexity of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Biden administration's commitment to finding a resolution. The talks aim to navigate the intricacies of prisoner exchanges and hostage negotiations in pursuit of de-escalation and stability in the Gaza region.



