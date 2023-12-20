Giriraj Singh Blames Nitish For ASI's Murder In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) Hours after an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police was crushed to death by a car carrying illicit liquor in Bihar's Begusarai district, Union Minister and local MP Giriraj Singh on Wednesday blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the crime.

"Due to poor implementation of liquor ban in the state and Nitish's wrong policies, thousands of people lost their lives and many are in jail. The murder of ASI Khamas Chaudhary was done by the liquor mafias in Begusarai's Chatauna bridge located on Burhi Gandak river," Giriraj Singh said.

"Such an incident has happened as Nitish is rigid on liquor ban. A case should be registered against Nitish. He should leave his tenacity and call for the all party meeting in the state to withdraw the liquor prohibition law," Singh said.

An ASI was killed and two home guard constables were critically injured after a speeding car transporting illicit liquor hit them at 12.30 a.m, on Wednesday.

"Acting on a tip-off that an Alto car carrying liquor consignment will arrive in the area under Nav Kothi police station, ASI Khamas Choudhary and three home guard constables went to Chataun bridge located on Burhi Gandak river and put the police jeep on the road in a bid to slow down the vehicles. When Alto car arrived on the bridge, the cops signaled the driver to stop the vehicle but he sped away crashing into Khamas Chaudhary and two home guard constables," Kumar said.

"Due to the impact of the accident, Khamas died on the spot while two others constables were critically injured," Kumar said.

"The injured cops were admitted to Sadar hospital Begusarai. We have noted the registration number of the car and arrested its owner. Further investigation is on," he said.

--IANS

ajk/svn