Milind Dastane Recollects Meeting Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Calls Him ‘Master Storyteller’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Milind Dastane, who essays the role of Shyam Lal Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', recollected his meeting with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of the latter's 99th birth anniversary on December 25.

Walking down the memory lane, Milind called him a "master storyteller", who was gifted with creating captivating narratives on simple topics courtesy his wordplay.

Talking about the same, Milind said:“In 2006, I was working on a film project around the life of the Indian physician, doctor Hedgewar, that unfortunately never saw the light of day. During filming, Mohan Rao Bhagwat suggested reading and understanding the depth of the three-and-a-half-page poem, 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,' written by Atal Ji. For this, he arranged an in-person meeting with Atal Ji at his residence in Delhi. I remember my instant reaction was both nervousness and excitement.”

The actor further mentioned:“However, when the moment came, I was blown away and was in awe of his persona, wisdom, and vision. He was so humble and made me feel at ease almost instantly. He is a master storyteller, gifted with creating captivating narratives on seemingly mundane topics using fascinating wordplay. His passion for literature and oratory stood out. He was an exceptional orator, poet, and politician. He deeply inspired me and left an indelible mark on me. On his 99th birthday, what better way to remember and celebrate the great leader than by sharing the experience of meeting him in person and being inspired by his persona? I am truly grateful for this wonderful opportunity, thanks to my profession.”

In the show, Milind portrays the role of Shyam Lal Vajpayee, Atal's grandfather as the show narrates the untold stories of the formative years of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The actor shared:“I had never imagined that 17 years down the line, I would be, in some way, associated with his childhood story through &TV's show, 'Atal' and get to portray his grandfather's role in the show. It is a big honour, and I hope to do justice to it, making the character memorable. All I can say is that I am grateful to contribute in some way through this opportunity as my tribute to this eminent leader whose legacy is held in high regard by Indians.”

'Atal' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

