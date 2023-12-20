Gangster Tries To Flee From Police Custody, Shot Dead In Amritsar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 20 (IANS) A gangster was shot dead on Wednesday by the Punjab Police in Amritsar as he tried to flee after opening fire at the police after taking an advantage of dense fog.

An encounter between Amritpal Singh Amri and the police occurred in the Jandiala Guru area.

Amri, wanted in four murder cases, was arrested on Sunday.

The police brought him on the spot as he confessed to hide a heroin consignment there.

Besides the heroin, the police also found an imported pistol from the spot.

The accused took the pistol and fired at the police leaving a cop injured, while another police official escaped as a bullet pierced through his turban.

The accused was planning to flee, taking advantage of the dense fog, a police official told the media.

