Eknath Shinde Visits RSS Founder Dr. K. B. Hedgewar's Memorial, Deekshabhoomi

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters and paid homage to its founder Dr. Keshav B. Hedgewar at his memorial in Reshim Baug and later went to the historic Deekshabhoomi here.

Emerging from the memorial site, Shinde said“it infuses him with peace, energy and inspiration” whenever he visits it during the Legislature Session in Nagpur.

“Do you feel there is any politicisation of Hindutva if I come here... Our Hindutva is for development, and all are with us,” said Shinde.

The Chief Minister said that his regime is the common man's government and anyone can come to meet him anytime,“and people love me as I work for them”.

Targeting the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, he said they had closed down many public schemes which were restarted by the MahaYuti government in the interest of the people.

“Maharashtra is a progressive state... People of all communities live here and we will maintain the law and order here always, and take decisions keeping in mind the peoples' sentiments,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the ruling ally BJP leaders welcomed the Chief Minister's visit to the RSS headquarters while the Opposition MVA ally Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders slammed Shinde for the trip.

Later, the Chief Minister along with some ministers and officials, paid respects at the Deekshabhoomi -- the site of Navayana Buddhism (neo-Buddhism) -- where the Chief Architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, along with nearly half-a-million Dalits embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956.

