Breath Analysers Installed For Lucknow Zoo Staff After Hippo Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) The Lucknow Zoo has installed breath analysers for all staff coming to duty after an employee died after being attacked by a hippopotamus in the enclosure two days ago.

A senior official said that the breath analysers were necessary to ensure that the staff on duty was not intoxicated.

“The staff is required to follow certain protocols and remain highly alert while cleaning the enclosures. Under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, the workers cannot be expected to remain on high alert,” the official said.

The committee probing the incident is to submit its report by Thursday.

Aditi Sharma, the zoo director, said:“Our focus is why the incident happened when the staff member who died after being injured by the female hippopotamus was trained and had been doing the same work for the last 10 years.”

On Monday morning, 45-year-old Suraj Dhanuk was killed by the 20-year-old hippopotamus named Indira when the contractual worker went to clean the isolation enclosure.

The animal was shifted to Lucknow on December 4 and was under 15-days isolation as per protocol.

The isolation of the animal is over now.

During the day, Indira remained calm, took a vegetarian diet, said zoo officials.

“The zoo authorities are also working to extend financial aid to the family of the deceased. Already, Rs 50,000 has been provided,” said officials.

--IANS

amita/ksk