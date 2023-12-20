South Africa takes bold step by submitting all necessary paperwork to ICC

(MENAFN) In a significant development, South Africa has taken a bold step by submitting all necessary paperwork to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bring war crime charges against Israel over its offensive in Gaza, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday, as reported by local outlet Eyewitness News. The move comes amid escalating tensions and international scrutiny over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.



The Gaza conflict has witnessed a devastating toll, with over 19,000 people, predominantly women and children, killed in Israeli air and ground assaults since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to "eliminate" Hamas in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian militant group on October 7. The attack resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties and 240 hostages.



President Ramaphosa, during an emergency virtual BRICS+ meeting last month, condemned the Hamas incursion, accusing the group of violating international law. However, he asserted that Israel is committing genocide and placed blame for the ongoing conflict on the Jewish state's occupation of Palestinian territory.



This move by South Africa aligns with Ramaphosa's previous calls for the ICC to investigate Israel for its actions in the conflict with Hamas. The president had filed a request for this probe, involving several other countries. The strained diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel have further intensified, with Pretoria's long-standing support for the Palestinian struggle for sovereignty, drawing parallels to South Africa's historical battle against apartheid in the 20th century.



Last month, South African lawmakers endorsed a motion to suspend ties with Israel until Netanyahu commits to a cease-fire in the Palestinian territory. In response, Israel recalled its ambassador from Pretoria, citing comments made by South African officials against West Jerusalem as the reason. Notably, several other countries, including Bolivia, Belize, Bahrain, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Jordan, and Turkey, have also withdrawn their envoys amid the escalating tensions in the region.



South Africa's move to press war crime charges against Israel at the ICC adds a new layer of complexity to the international discourse surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. The global community is closely watching the developments and the potential ramifications of this legal maneuver as geopolitical tensions continue to unfold.



