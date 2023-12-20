Koda Integrated Marketing Wins Big At 2023 Techbehemoths Awards

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Dec 19, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

KODA Integrated Marketing Services, a leading B2B Digital Marketing Agency , providing services globally announced today that they have been recognized as the Top Company in India proving `SEO', 'Content Marketing' and 'WordPress' services at TechBehemoths 2023 Awards . The awards are organized every year by TechBehemoths - the world's leading platform helping IT companies all over the globe connect with the clients of their domain.

Koda has been recognized in 3 categories:



Top WordPress Company in India in 2023

Top Content Marketing Company in India in 2023 Top SEO Company in India in 2023

Every year, the TechBehemoths Awards upholds and recognizes IT excellence in the global B2B market. The winners of this year's TechBehemoths Awards were shortlisted from a pool of 43 countries with more than 46,000 IT companies and agencies covering the 20 most in-demand tech services besides delivering outstanding quality to their clients and moving forward in the tech industry.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as the Top Company in India providing best in digital marketing services for global IT leaders,” said Tuhina Anand, Founder and CEO, KODA Integrated Marketing Services.“This achievement represents the hard work and focus of our team who are always driven towards creating digital content solutions that leads to measurable outcomes for our client.”

“At Koda, our aim is to remain long-term partners of our clients helping them achieve business success and we are proud that an organization like TechBehemoths has recognized our efforts in doing just that,” added Tuhina.

TechBehemoths mentioned that 2023 awards was the most intense competition year so far that the company had witnessed.

About Koda

Koda is a global B2B Digital Marketing Agency, helping businesses achieve their marketing objectives by delivering compelling digital and content marketing solutions that fuel demand, generate leads, and encourage customers action with an emphasis on complete funnel marketing strategies.

Contact

Nikita S

...