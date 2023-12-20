Houthi rebels clarify US-led armada will not deter them

(MENAFN) In a resolute announcement on Tuesday, the Houthi rebels made it clear that the American-led multinational fleet stationed off the coast of Yemen would not deter them from pursuing military operations in support of the Palestinians. The group, which effectively controls Yemen, has been responsible for drone and missile attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, prompting increased insurance rates and the rerouting of major carriers around Africa, incurring millions of dollars in costs. The attacks are claimed to be in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and a demonstration against vessels purportedly connected to Israel.



Houthi spokesman Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, using the platform X (formerly Twitter), stated, "Even if America succeeds in mobilizing the entire world, our military operations will not stop unless the genocidal crimes in Gaza stop… no matter the sacrifices it costs us." Al-Bukhaiti warned that those seeking to expand the conflict would bear the consequences of their actions, asserting that the American-formed coalition aimed at protecting Israel would not hinder Yemen from continuing its legitimate operations in support of Gaza.



The Houthi group declared its support for the Palestinian cause at the end of October, and its recent defiance comes in response to the announcement by the United States of a naval task force operation named 'Prosperity Guardian.' The operation, aimed at ensuring "freedom of navigation" through the Red Sea, includes the participation of Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Spain, and the United Kkingdom, as announced by United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday.



Al-Bukhaiti referred to the United States-led force as "the Coalition of Shame," condemning its support for Israel as a stain on its history that would lead to "expanding the scope of the conflict and increasing the risks to shipping lines." The Houthi defiance introduces a new dimension to the regional tensions, as international powers navigate the complexities of the situation and assess the potential consequences of their involvement in the ongoing geopolitical struggle in the Red Sea.



MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107630899