Parliament Ratifies Agreement On Air Communication Between Azerbaijan And Iraq


12/20/2023 3:12:08 AM

The Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will ratify the agreement on air communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq, and the draft law on this has been submitted to the Parliament, Azernews reports.

The draft law "On Approval of" Agreement on Air Communication between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq "was discussed in the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations and was recommended to the plenary session of Parliament.

