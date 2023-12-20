Parliament Ratifies Agreement On Air Communication Between Azerbaijan And Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will ratify the
agreement on air communication between Azerbaijan and Iraq, and the
draft law on this has been submitted to the Parliament, Azernews reports.
The draft law "On Approval of" Agreement on Air Communication
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Government of the Republic of Iraq "was discussed in the Milli
Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary
Relations and was recommended to the plenary session of
Parliament.
