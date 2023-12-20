Enemy Launches 190 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 190 strikes on 21 towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday, December 19.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers mounted 44 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivtsi, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Poltavka, Levadne and Novodanylivka, five MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, as well as an air strike on Orikhiv," the post said.

Malashko noted that 140 artillery strikes targeted Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Preobrazhenka, Plavni, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the front line.

There were two reports of damage to residential buildings and outbuildings.