Russian Forces Launch 82 Attacks On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 82 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on December 19, firing 356 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy fired 36 shells at Kherson City.

"The Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements; a critical infrastructure site and a vocational school in the Kherson district; a kindergarten, a medical institution, a post office and a boat station in Kherson," the post said.

Enemy launches 190 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past 24 hours

Sixteen people, including four children, were injured by Russian shelling, the post said.

According to the regional military administration, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down six Shahed drones over the de-occupied part of the Kherson region.