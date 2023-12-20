Transport Depot Hit As Result Of Enemy Shelling In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the enemy shelled one of the most damaged districts of Kharkiv, hitting a civilian object, one of the transport depots.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The nighttime missile strikes hit the territory of one of the transport depots, where there is no one alive from enemy shelling. This is a purely civilian facility," the post reads.

Earlier, Terekhov said that Russian troops had shelled one of the districts of Kharkiv.

"At least two arrivals have been registered in one of the most damaged districts of Kharkiv, next to residential buildings and civilian objects," he said.

Zelensky instructed to strengthen protection at borders and citedregion as example

Rescuers are working at the scene. Information about the victims and the damage is being updated.

As reported, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv at night.