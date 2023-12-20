Young Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Gold Medals At International Tournament In London (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Young
Azerbaijani gymnasts from the "Ojag Sport" club pulled off medals
in the Winter Stars Rhythmic and Aesthetic Gymnastics International
Championship in London, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
(AGF).
At the competition, the athletes from the "Ojag Sport" club
secured six gold medals and one silver.
Nilay Guliyeva, Alsu Abdullayeva, and Roya Alikishiyeva won gold
medals in the ball exercise, as did Evelin Yoshpa and Maya Kozachuk
in the hoop program.
Additionally, Kozachuk claimed "gold" for her composition with
clubs, while Alikishiyeva secured a silver medal in the same
category.
