(MENAFN) In a recent meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's collegium presided over by President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Ukraine's total losses since the start of Moscow's military campaign are nearing 400,000 troops. Shoigu provided a detailed breakdown, stating that Ukrainian armed forces have suffered over 383,000 casualties, including killed and wounded service members, as well as significant losses in equipment such as tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, warplanes, helicopters, artillery pieces, and multiple launch rocket systems.



The defense minister highlighted that the majority of these losses occurred since Ukraine initiated a counteroffensive in early June, which, despite its significant costs, failed to yield substantial territorial gains. The assertion aligns with recent admissions by Ukrainian officials and their Western counterparts, acknowledging the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in their attempts to shift the dynamics on the ground.



President Putin, speaking at the meeting, declared that Moscow remains committed to the goals of the special military operation and emphasized that Russian troops now hold the upper hand along the entire front line. He pointed out that the Ukrainian attempts to counteract have depleted their reserves significantly, characterizing the push as an effort to show results to what he referred to as "true masters."



Putin also contended that the last few months have dispelled the myth of invincibility surrounding Western military hardware, asserting that Kiev's Western backers had harbored hopes of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. According to Putin, these hopes have been shattered as Moscow asserts considerable maneuvering leeway in the ongoing conflict.



The claims made by Russian officials add a layer of complexity to the evolving narrative of the Ukraine conflict, prompting international observers to scrutinize the situation closely. As the toll on Ukrainian forces continues to mount, the dynamics of the conflict and the strategic goals of each party involved raise questions about the potential trajectory and outcomes of this protracted and complex geopolitical struggle.



MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107630888