Kyrgyzstan Positions Important Partner Of EU, European Parliament's Member Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan is
an important partner of the EU, co-chairman of the
"Kyrgyzstan-European Union” interparliamentary committee, member of
the European Parliament Tomáš Zdechovský said, Trend reports.
He made the statement during a meeting between members of the
European Parliament and Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
During the meeting, Zdechovský expressed his commitment to
further strengthening and deepening bilateral relations with
Kyrgyzstan.
Akylbek Japarov, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the
intensity of this year's contacts between Kyrgyzstan and the
European Parliament.
"We intend to continue developing and strengthening our
bilateral and interregional multifaceted cooperation with the EU,
which holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan," Japarov
said.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers outlined the country's main
priorities for development over the next five years. He emphasized
Kyrgyzstan's significant hydroelectric resources as well as its
advancements in solar and wind energy, which contribute not only to
generating environmentally friendly electricity but also to
mitigating the impact of climate change.
"I invite investors and financial institutions from European
countries to collaborate for the implementation of projects related
to the construction of renewable energy facilities and other
'green' initiatives," Japarov said.
He also highlighted another crucial economic sector: the
extraction of rare-earth metals. Kyrgyzstan possesses 17 critically
important metals, of which 10 are of significant interest to
European countries, and available in substantial quantities.
