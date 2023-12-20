Kyrgyzstan Positions Important Partner Of EU, European Parliament's Member Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan is an important partner of the EU, co-chairman of the "Kyrgyzstan-European Union” interparliamentary committee, member of the European Parliament Tomáš Zdechovský said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a meeting between members of the European Parliament and Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Zdechovský expressed his commitment to further strengthening and deepening bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan.

Akylbek Japarov, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the intensity of this year's contacts between Kyrgyzstan and the European Parliament.

"We intend to continue developing and strengthening our bilateral and interregional multifaceted cooperation with the EU, which holds significant importance for Kyrgyzstan," Japarov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers outlined the country's main priorities for development over the next five years. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's significant hydroelectric resources as well as its advancements in solar and wind energy, which contribute not only to generating environmentally friendly electricity but also to mitigating the impact of climate change.

"I invite investors and financial institutions from European countries to collaborate for the implementation of projects related to the construction of renewable energy facilities and other 'green' initiatives," Japarov said.

He also highlighted another crucial economic sector: the extraction of rare-earth metals. Kyrgyzstan possesses 17 critically important metals, of which 10 are of significant interest to European countries, and available in substantial quantities.

