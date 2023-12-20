Red Hearts Foundation Celebrates Its 3Rd Anniversary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Red Hearts Foundation, which has always been in the
spotlight with social initiatives, the author of significant
projects for society, covering all regions of the country and
providing material and moral support to thousands of people,
officially marked its 3rd year of operation. Recently, the
Foundation hosted its friends at an event named 'You Are Heart' to
commemorate this occasion.
The President of the Foundation, Sevda Haqverdiyeva, inaugurated
the event with a speech, attended by representatives of Kapital
Bank, donors, colleagues, and volunteers. She presented a report on
the Foundation's activities throughout the year 2023 to the
participants, highlighting the directions and accomplishments.
Subsequently, active members of the Foundation were awarded special
certificates of appreciation for their support in various projects
undertaken during the year. Furthermore, plaques were presented to
donors who have generously supported and consistently contributed
to the expansion of the organization's activities.
Over the course of three years, the Foundation has executed
various social projects focusing on three main directions:
community, environment, and support for animals. These initiatives
include seminars and workshops in orphanages and shelters,
assistance campaigns for vulnerable families, educational
scholarship programs, informative projects on health, mass tree
planting campaigns in regions, coastal area clean-ups, and support
drives for animal shelters.
It is noteworthy that in 2023, the Red Hearts Foundation
received donations amounting to 14,893.53 thousand manats from
31,430 contributors. The collected funds, with the participation of
242 volunteers, provided support in the form of donations to 4,023
beneficiaries.
Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of
Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates
as a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters
and people in need. For more information please visit .
